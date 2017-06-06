NEWS

Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats for swimmers

Learn more about dry drowning and secondary drowning. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Dry and secondary drowning are potentially tragic medical emergencies that can occur even after a swimmer has left the water. Check out the video above to learn more.

