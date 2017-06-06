Live Broadcast
NEWS
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats for swimmers
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Learn more about dry drowning and secondary drowning. (KTRK)
KTRK
Tuesday, June 06, 2017 05:04PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Dry and secondary drowning are potentially tragic medical emergencies that can occur even after a swimmer has left the water. Check out the video above to learn more.
Related Topics:
news
drowning
pool
summer
safety
Houston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston