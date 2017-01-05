NEWS

Texas sees child support payment increase after new program prohibits car registration
Texas sees increase in child support payments after program starts that prohibits car registration.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Are those child support payments stacking up? You might want to check your vehicle registration the next time you get behind the wheel in Texas.

Since September, a new restriction allowed the state the ability to deny parents who are 180 days behind on child support payments a chance to renew their registration. The law does not apply to the registration of new vehicles.

According to the state, 541 parents have paid a combined total of $160,103.75 in child support payments on 635 cases.

Those who are behind on child support payments will be notified 90 days prior to their renewal date. The letter will state that the registration renewal will not be processed until a payment plan is arranged and a "satisfactory" payment made, the attorney general's office said.

RELATED: Behind on child support payments? Soon you wont be able to renew car registration

After the first notices were sent, the state told ABC13 that 95 parents paid a combined total of nearly $77,000 in payments on 108 cases.

If you are behind on child support payments, contact the OAG office at 1(866)646-5611.
