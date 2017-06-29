If you're headed out this Fourth of July weekend, plan a safe ride to and from your destination. Houston police are giving a stern warning: if you drink and drive, you will end up in jail."We will be out in force," HPD Chief Art Acevedo said.Houston police and Yellow Cab are partnering for the "Choose Your Ride" campaign. If you plan to drink, order a cab ahead of time or keep Yellow Cab's number handy.A Yellow Cab can be booked online or by calling 713-236-1111.Acevedo said more officers will be out this weekend looking for drunk drivers.