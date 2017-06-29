NEWS

Drinking this weekend? Police urging you to plan for safe ride

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police urging drinkers to plan safe ride this weekend. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
If you're headed out this Fourth of July weekend, plan a safe ride to and from your destination. Houston police are giving a stern warning: if you drink and drive, you will end up in jail.

"We will be out in force," HPD Chief Art Acevedo said.

Houston police and Yellow Cab are partnering for the "Choose Your Ride" campaign. If you plan to drink, order a cab ahead of time or keep Yellow Cab's number handy.

A Yellow Cab can be booked online or by calling 713-236-1111.

Acevedo said more officers will be out this weekend looking for drunk drivers.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsdrunk drivingdwihouston police departmentcab driversHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's travel ban goes into partial effect
2 San Antonio officers critically wounded in shootout
Cardinal takes leave from Vatican after sex assault charges
Health care state of play: The last lunch, and no agreement
'One Bin', 3 years, $1 million - no plan, few answers
More News
Top Stories
2 San Antonio officers critically wounded in shootout
16 arrested after prostitution sting in north Harris Co.
Fireworks recalled due to burn hazard
'One Bin', 3 years, $1 million - no plan, few answers
Trump faces backlash after ridiculing TV host's looks
American flags vandalized along 4th of July parade route
Crime spike has seniors residents living in fear
Show More
MLB umpire rescues woman on bridge
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in League City
Grand jury declines to indict officers in Cullen Blvd shooting
New clues revealed in mystery of skeleton in Heights home
Woman's car zip tied to shopping cart in Baytown
More News
Top Video
All credit cards on deck: get ready for Amazon Prime Day
New medicine offers hope to those with sickle cell
Shonda Rhimes opens up about weight loss
'One Bin', 3 years, $1 million - no plan, few answers
More Video