DPS trooper arrested in Harris Co. on prostitution charge

A DPS trooper has been suspended after he was arrested on a prostitution charge in Harris County.

Michael Dwayne Fillmore, 41, was taken into custody by a Harris County Sheriff's deputy on July 11. DPS confirmed that Fillmore was not on duty at the time of his arrest.

According to charging documents, Fillmore had attempted to pay another woman for sexual activities. His bail was set at $500.

No other details have been released.

