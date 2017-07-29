NEWS

Divers called to search for missing kayaker on Lake Houston

A search is underway for a missing man on Lake Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Right now, authorities are searching for a missing kayaker at Lake Houston.

Houston police and firefighters are on FM 1960 near Atascocita, where they are looking for a person who disappeared when their kayak flipped over.

Two men who were in the kayak were able to swim to shore. The third man did not make it.

A dive team has been called to the scene, and should arrive around 7 a.m., officials told Eyewitness News.

