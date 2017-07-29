Right now, authorities are searching for a missing kayaker at Lake Houston.Houston police and firefighters are on FM 1960 near Atascocita, where they are looking for a person who disappeared when their kayak flipped over.Two men who were in the kayak were able to swim to shore. The third man did not make it.A dive team has been called to the scene, and should arrive around 7 a.m., officials told Eyewitness News.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.