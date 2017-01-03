A man who allegedly fired a gun inside a Cypress emergency room was shot several times by two off-duty officers and was rushed into surgery this morning.Just before 9am, investigators say the 21-year-old was shot in the circle drive of the North Cypress Medical Center, feet from the entrance of the ER.Investigators say the man was waiting to see a doctor when he became agitated."Looking at him, you couldn't tell there was anything wrong with him. He had not seen a doctor yet. He was still waiting and became impatient," said Sgt. Cedrick Collier with Harris County Sheriff's Office.At that point, deputies say the man took out his pistol and fired several shots inside the ER. Hospital workers alerted security and two off-duty officers approached the man, who had walked outside.Investigators say the deputies demanded the 21-year-old drop his gun but he refused, pointing it at them instead. That's when the deputies fired four to five shots, hitting the man in the leg, shoulder and stomach area. He was taken into surgery.From SkyEye, we could see a large pool of blood and several shell casing markers outside the ER doors. Investigators interviewed several witnesses outside the hospital, located just off the Northwest Freeway at Huffmeister.Investigators aren't sure why the man brought a gun to the medical center or why he shot it. It's unclear why he wanted to see a doctor and deputies could not speak to the man's medical state."We are very lucky, we are very lucky that the staff wasn't injured, very fortunate in the quick response of the deputies," Collier said.Investigators are not releasing the man's name. They say he will likely face several charges.