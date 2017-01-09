A deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office is charged with obscenity, which is a state jail felony.Andrew C. Sustaita Jr. is a six year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, most recently assigned to the Crime Control Division. Sustaita was immediately relieved of duty upon arrest.Sustaita was identified as a suspect during the course of an investigation managed by the Sheriff's Office High Tech Crime Unit. Investigators were contacted regarding obscene material originating from an account in Harris County. Through their investigation, it was determined that Sustaita was allegedly involved in producing obscene material online.Harris County Sheriff's Office declined to elaborate further on the nature of the material. However, sources confirmed to ABC13 Eyewitness News that Sustaita is accused of posting a video involving bestiality. The video reportedly shows him involved in a sex act with a small dog."The possession of obscene and illicit material is made even more troubling when a Sheriff's Office employee is found to be involved," stated Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Every resource of this office will be dedicated to ! protecting the public and holding our employees accountable for wrongdoing."The investigation remains ongoing. Additional charges may be filed.