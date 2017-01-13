A former deputy accused of posting a video of himself performing a sex act with an animal is now charged with possession of child porn, according to the Harris County District Clerk's Office.Andrew C. Sustaita Jr. is a six-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, most recently assigned to the Crime Control Division.According to charging documents, when deputies searched Sustaita's personal laptop, they discovered more than 200 child pornographic photos and videos. At least two female victims in the photos appear to be as young as 4 years old, documents say.Sustaita was identified as a suspect during the course of an investigation managed by the sheriff's high tech crime unit.The video reportedly shows him involved in a sex act with a small dog.No other details have been released.