NEWS

Deputies: Man shot to death after Craigslist sale gone wrong

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies believe a deadly shooting overnight was all a case of self defense.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person is dead and another is in custody after a robbery gone wrong on Highway 6.

The trouble started before 9:30 p.m. at a Fiesta parking lot about a quarter mile away from where a man was shot to death.

Deputies said two men were meeting two others they met on Craigslist to sell a cell phone.

EMBED More News Videos

Detectives are trying to figure out why a man was shot to death on Highway 6 in northwest Harris County.



The two men who were selling the phone were in a black Dodge Charger. Instead of buying the phone, the two others they met attempted to rob the sellers.

At one point, one of those sellers pulled out his own gun and started shooting.

One of the robbers was killed, and the other was injured and is now in surgery, according to deputies.

The owner of the Dodge Charger and his companion were brought back to the scene, and were then allowed to leave.

Detectives said it appears they were defending themselves, but the case will be referred to a grand jury.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsshootingman killedinvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
GOP health bill that passed House would leave 23M more uninsured in 10 years
Manchester mayor 'felt sick' about media leaks
GOP candidate charged with assaulting reporter day before special election
Boy, 7, killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table
Trump blasts NATO allies for not paying fair share
More News
Top Stories
Man charged nearly a year after deadly shooting
Houston bakery awarded for nation's best key lime pie
Conroe is America's fastest growing city, census reveals
Memorial Day travel expected to be deadlier than normal
Thieves smash their way into popular Montrose coffee shop
'It was melting on my hand': Charm bracelet burns teen
National Wine Day: 5 things every wine lover needs
Show More
Texas approves feral hog hunting by hot air balloon
ISIS-linked militants besiege Philippine city
Police train abandoned pit bull as drug dog
Boy, 7, killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table
Arlington RV chase ends deadly, 2 kids rescued
More News
Top Video
Man charged nearly a year after deadly shooting
'It was melting on my hand': Charm bracelet burns teen
Arlington RV chase ends deadly, 2 kids rescued
Queen visits Manchester bombing victims
More Video