Deputies: Man shot to death after Craigslist sale gone wrong

One person is dead and another is in custody after a robbery gone wrong on Highway 6.The trouble started before 9:30 p.m. at a Fiesta parking lot about a quarter mile away from where a man was shot to death.Deputies said two men were meeting two others they met on Craigslist to sell a cell phone.The two men who were selling the phone were in a black Dodge Charger. Instead of buying the phone, the two others they met attempted to rob the sellers.At one point, one of those sellers pulled out his own gun and started shooting.One of the robbers was killed, and the other was injured and is now in surgery, according to deputies.The owner of the Dodge Charger and his companion were brought back to the scene, and were then allowed to leave.Detectives said it appears they were defending themselves, but the case will be referred to a grand jury.