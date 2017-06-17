NEWS

Demonstrators in La Marque take a stand against violence in the community

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents in La Marque gathered to take a stand against violence.

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) --
Dozens of demonstrators gathered Saturday to protest violence in La Marque, a community that has seen an uptick in violent crime in recent months.

Residents clad in red T-shirts gathered on the side of Highway 1765 with "Stop the Violence" signs as part of the Hands Together Rally.

"The real message that we're giving is that this is our community and we're taking it back. You're not gonna keep killing people in our community -- we are taking our community back," rally organizer Geraldine Sam said.

Sheree Lawrence, whose son was murdered three weeks ago, said she is focusing her grief on bringing the community together and getting justice for her son.

So far in 2017, there have been 14 homicides in Galveston County. To help curb the violence, La Marque officials say they are working to hire more law enforcement officers.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsprotestviolencepeace marchLa Marque
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Mysterious ship crash off Japan leaves 7 US sailors missing
Do you recognize this purse snatcher?
Murderer possibly tied to child molestation case
Commissioners vote to extend property tax exemptions
More News
Top Stories
80% chance of tropical activity in the Gulf
Mayor Turner rededicates Emancipation Park
Mysterious ship crash off Japan leaves 7 US sailors missing
Katy ISD bond committee votes for projects
Get out and explore Houston at one of these fun events
Best places to dine on Father's Day around Houston
Do you recognize this purse snatcher?
Show More
Harris County jail released 650 misdemeanor inmates
Commissioners vote to extend property tax exemptions
Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
5 things Attorney Ogg wants residents to know
3 dead in multi-vehicle accident on I-45
More News
Top Video
Do you recognize this purse snatcher?
Fugitives evading justice in Montgomery Co.
Mayor Turner rededicates Emancipation Park
Commissioners vote to extend property tax exemptions
More Video