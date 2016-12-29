FLIGHT DIVERTED

Delta: Unruly couple causes plane's return to Los Angeles airport
Social media video shows the couple being taken off the plane in handcuffs. (YouTube/Patrick Whalen)

LOS ANGELES, CA (KTRK) --
We're getting our first look at a couple arrested on board a Delta Air Lines flight.

Delta says the couple was being "disruptive" and "not obeying commands of the flight crew" on board the flight from Los Angeles to Minneapolis last night.

Passenger jumps from plane and worker caught with gun at Bush IAH.



ABC News has learned the flight crew called ahead to airport police 20 minutes after take off, and said they had to return because of the allegedly unruly passengers.

When they arrived back at the airport in LA, police boarded the plane and took the couple in for questioning.

Flight makes emergency landing after noises heard in cargo area, Pooja Lodhia reports.



Video posted to social media by Patrick Whalen shows the moment the couple was taken off the aircraft.

It is still unclear what exactly the couple was doing to make the flight return to the airport.

The FBI is also investigating.

