Houston church deacon accused of sexually assaulting 2 and 7-year-old boys

Church Deacon charged with sexually assaulting two young boys (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An ordained deacon is facing charges he sexually assaulted two young boys, and police believe there may be other victims.

Houston police said Barry Durrell, 55, assaulted a 2-year-old boy last May inside a closet at the Houston Seventh Day Adventist Church on West Sam Houston Parkway North.

Police said the child came forward about the alleged assault in February of this year, and Durrell was arrested in March after he confessed.

Family members allege the second victim was victimized inside a restroom at the church while he was attending class.

Police said family members claimed Durrell repeatedly assaulted the 7-year-old boy at two other locations as well.



Investigators found that Durrell had a similar offense in California from 1988 that involved a boy and a girl.

The church released a statement about the alleged incidents:

"The West Houston Seventh-day Adventist Church has been made aware of the recent charges against and subsequent arrest of one of its members. The West Houston Church strongly condemns the alleged offenses and is cooperating fully with law enforcement and its investigation. The West Houston Church is a 700-member multicultural Seventh-day Adventist congregation and the well-being of its members and community is of utmost importance," the statement read.

Investigators said there may be other victims, and asked anyone with information to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-830-3254 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

