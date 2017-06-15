TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KTRK) --Dash cam video has been released of a wrong-way driver slamming into several vehicles on a highway in Utah.
The driver, Sunny Mallick, who took the video said his friend was driving in front of him who just missed the wrong-way driver.
Mallick said he tried swerving out of the way, but couldn't avoid him.
Amazingly, no one was seriously injured in the accident.
Meanwhile, police are still looking for the wrong-way driver after he took off on foot from the scene.
