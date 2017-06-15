EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2088976" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed high school coach, Miya Shay reports.

Dash cam video has been released of a wrong-way driver slamming into several vehicles on a highway in Utah.The driver, Sunny Mallick, who took the video said his friend was driving in front of him who just missed the wrong-way driver.Mallick said he tried swerving out of the way, but couldn't avoid him.Amazingly, no one was seriously injured in the accident.Meanwhile, police are still looking for the wrong-way driver after he took off on foot from the scene.