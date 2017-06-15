NEWS

Dash cam video captures wrong-way driver crash on Utah highway

Wrong- way driver slams into several vehicles on UT highway

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KTRK) --
Dash cam video has been released of a wrong-way driver slamming into several vehicles on a highway in Utah.

The driver, Sunny Mallick, who took the video said his friend was driving in front of him who just missed the wrong-way driver.

Mallick said he tried swerving out of the way, but couldn't avoid him.

Amazingly, no one was seriously injured in the accident.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the wrong-way driver after he took off on foot from the scene.

RELATED: Driver charged in death of high school coach in wrong-way crash

Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed high school coach, Miya Shay reports.

