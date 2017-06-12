We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Lobo (2002-05) RB Adrian Byrd from a car accident. https://t.co/LxWycbjeWd pic.twitter.com/4Iz1j4HJuy — New Mexico Football (@NewMexicoFB) June 12, 2017

RIP coach Byrd you was really one solid coach and most of all a father figure in my life you looked out for me when Everyone doubted me. pic.twitter.com/H1ceafAanX — Jonathan Banks (@juranimal1) June 11, 2017

Authorities have charged the driver accused of killing a high school coach with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. Investigators said Gerardo Gonzalez Luna had a .284 blood alcohol level -- three times over the legal limit.Open containers of beer were also found inside the vehicle.Family members said Adrian Byrd's wife, Veronnia, was set for surgery Monday morning.Veronnia Byrd survived the violent crash with a shattered leg and badly broken jaw.Meantime at Heights High School, it was an emotional morning as students gather for a workout without their beloved coach.Adrian Byrd would have been at the school pushing students to give him "one more rep." That is what students said he was known for.Byrd and his wife were coming home from a wedding and after party this weekend when a wrong-way driver in a Ford F-150 hit them head-on at West Sam Houston Tollway near Highway 59.Byrd's Mercedes then hit another car.The wrong-way driver was seriously injured.Byrd previously served as a football and track coach at Nimitz High School.His coaching team said Byrd will be in their hearts this season."One more rep. Just gotta keep pushing," Coach Stephen Dixon said. "This season is definitely gonna be dedicated to him, for all he's done to get our program to where it is. So we're just gonna keep on pushing because I know that's what he would want."Houston Independent School District released a statement about Byrd's death:Investigators said that wrong-way driver may have been intoxicated, but so far no charges have been filed.Adrian Byrd leaves behind two young children. One is three, the other just two years old.