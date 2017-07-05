NEWS

Father dies trying to save son in water near San Luis Pass

A helicopter is seen taking off from San Luis Pass after a child was pulled from the water on July 4, 2017. (Special to KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man drowned Tuesday night while trying to reach his son who got swept in the water at the San Luis Pass.

According to Galveston police, the father's attempt to rescue his child took place after 7 p.m. on the north side of the bridge at the pass.

The boy went into the water amid treacherous swimming conditions, police said. With the boy in distress, the father went in to rescue the child but went under water.

The father did not survive, according to police. The boy was pulled out and taken to UTMB hospital. The child's condition was not immediately disclosed.

San Luis Pass has been noted for conditions unfriendly to swimmers. Last month, a 19-year-old fisherman went missing at the pass. His body was later found.

Earlier this week, Galveston Island Beach Patrol issued a red flag warning due to the potential for strong rip currents. The patrol singled out San Luis Pass as an area to avoid.

WATCH: How to survive a rip current

EMBED More News Videos

Information on how to survive a rip current.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newswater rescuedrowningGalveston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
On-duty NY officer critically injured in 'unprovoked attack'
Neighbor with bat comes to rescue of 4 stabbed
Woman beaten, stabbed in Hedwig Village home
HPD: 2 dead after drive-by shooting in Third Ward
More News
Top Stories
Houstonians let freedom ring at Freedom Over Texas
Sights and sounds from Freedom Over Texas
Woman beaten, stabbed in Hedwig Village home
HPD: 2 dead after drive-by shooting in Third Ward
Neighbor with bat comes to rescue of 4 stabbed
Silver Alert issued for man with Parkinson's disease
PHOTOS: Celebrating the Fourth of July
Show More
Residents create pulley system after elevator stopped working
Bodies recovered in lake believed to be couple
Few cooling showers this week
Man fatally shot as he moves out of N. Harris Co apartment
Brain-eating amoeba found in 2 water systems
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebrating the Fourth of July
Adorable kids celebrate July 4th with Teddy Bear Parade
New clues revealed in mystery of skeleton in Heights home
Pigs take over Dallas highway after big rig overturns
More Photos