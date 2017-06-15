NEWS

Crane erupts in flames at recycling center near Houston Ship Channel

Raw video shows the scene as firefighters battled a crane fire near the Houston Ship Channel. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that engulfed a crane at a recycling center along the Houston Ship Channel overnight.

Firefighters found flames shooting out of the crane at the Derichebourg Recycling Center on East Navigation near Harrisburg around 10:30 p.m.

We do not know the cause of the fire, but the good news in all of this was no one was hurt.

The charred remains of the crane can be seen at the center now.

Arson investigators are hoping to piece together what happened.

We'll bring you updates as we get them from officials.

