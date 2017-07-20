HOUSTON (KTRK) --A Houston man is fighting a court order for tens of thousands of dollars in child support for a child DNA proves isn't his.
The system still may consider him a 'deadbeat dad' despite the scientific proof. But Texas law may not care about the science.
Gabriel Cornejo's only choice may be to pay the $65,000 in child support for a child that isn't his and he's only met one time last year.
"I never thought in my whole life I would have to defend myself or something that I am innocent of," Cornejo said.
He, his wife and the ex-girlfriend he broke up with 16 years ago all agreed he should get a DNA test. He did.
"The results came in," Cornejo said. "I'm not the father."
But that wasn't the end of the case.
Not even close.
