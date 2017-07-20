TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Court claims man who isn't father of child still owes child support payments

EMBED </>More Videos

Court claims man who isn't father of child still owes child support payments (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A Houston man is fighting a court order for tens of thousands of dollars in child support for a child DNA proves isn't his.

The system still may consider him a 'deadbeat dad' despite the scientific proof. But Texas law may not care about the science.

Gabriel Cornejo's only choice may be to pay the $65,000 in child support for a child that isn't his and he's only met one time last year.

"I never thought in my whole life I would have to defend myself or something that I am innocent of," Cornejo said.

He, his wife and the ex-girlfriend he broke up with 16 years ago all agreed he should get a DNA test. He did.

"The results came in," Cornejo said. "I'm not the father."

But that wasn't the end of the case.

Not even close.

Tonight on ABC13 at 10, why some want him to pay up anyway.

Do you have a story tip, idea or question for Ted Oberg Investigates? Let us know, at abc13.com/tedstips


Related Topics:
newsTed Oberg InvestigatesDNAcourt caseHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
Council members delay passage of recycling deal
Council members: "Lets start over" on recycling contract
Changes to recycling contract raises new questions
Questions remain amid new recycling contract
More Ted Oberg Investigates
NEWS
Person dies after falling from Midtown construction site
What we know about OJ Simpson's life going forward
OJ Simpson granted parole after Las Vegas robbery
Beloved chef identified as victim in Katy salon shooting
More News
Top Stories
Academy Sports + Outdoors cuts 100 jobs at Katy HQ
Person dies after falling from Midtown construction site
Beloved chef identified as victim in Katy salon shooting
O.J. Simpson granted parole after nearly 9 years in prison
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dead at 41
Riding teacher accused of sexually assaulting child
Woman, 65, stole taxi and picked up fares, police say
14-year-old girl shot to death in NE Harris Co. home
Show More
Indiana family fights to bring newborn from Mexico hospital
John Wayne Gacy victim ID'd decades after death
5-year-old crashes after taking mom's car for joyride
Woman convicted of murder witnessed by pet parrot
NASA needs your help to restore Mission Control
More News
Top Video
Woman, 65, stole taxi and picked up fares, police say
Academy Sports + Outdoors cuts 100 jobs at Katy HQ
Indiana family fights to bring newborn from Mexico hospital
NASA needs your help to restore Mission Control
More Video