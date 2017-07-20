A Houston man is fighting a court order for tens of thousands of dollars in child support for a child DNA proves isn't his.The system still may consider him a 'deadbeat dad' despite the scientific proof. But Texas law may not care about the science.Gabriel Cornejo's only choice may be to pay the $65,000 in child support for a child that isn't his and he's only met one time last year."I never thought in my whole life I would have to defend myself or something that I am innocent of," Cornejo said.He, his wife and the ex-girlfriend he broke up with 16 years ago all agreed he should get a DNA test. He did."The results came in," Cornejo said. "I'm not the father."But that wasn't the end of the case.Not even close.