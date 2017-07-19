NEWS

Council members delay passage of recycling deal amid questions

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston City Council has questions about a controversial recycling contract. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A controversial $48 million recycling contract will not be met with a vote Wednesday after tough questions were raised by council members over how the city chose the vendor in the contract.

The 15-year deal was set to be voted on by the council, but was held back after a contentious discussion between council members and the mayor, who supports the deal.

Today's discussion follows a four-hour hearing Tuesday where serious questions about the selection were raised.

Mayor Sylvester Turner strongly pushed back on the issues raised.

"If it doesn't pass my standard, I will toss it and start anew," Turner said. "I am not going to toss this."

Council members wanted clarity on how a selection committee scored the vendors who submitted bids to provide recycling to the city.

"It smells, it stinks, it's rotten," council member Dave Martin said, echoing comments from Tuesday's session.

Martin points to a matrix where the city scored four companies who submitted bids.

"The winning company came in last in three of the nine categories," Martin said. "They won in one category: price. But on operations? Dead last."

Martin wanted to know how Fomento De Construcciones Y Contratas, the winning company, scored 50 percent higher than the nearest competitor when he said the difference in pricing was separated by a small margin.

The city was comparing apples and oranges in its presentation to council members, said council member Greg Travis.

Travis suggested the numbers didn't fit the actual submitted bids and the way the request for proposals was written was favorable to FCC.

Among other issues raised by council members: the length of the deal, comparisons with the deal FCC has with Dallas, why city land isn't being used for the process, a "Hire Houston First" credit, whether or not city staff responded to requests for information and why council members were asked to sign a secrecy deal before getting to look at information related to the contract.

"It will be my recommendation we reject this RFP," council member Mike Knox said. "I think we can do better. I know we can do better."

Mayor Turner said that won't happen.

Council members held the issue for one week. Barring any changes or the mayor removing the item, it will appear on the agenda again in one week.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsrecyclingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect released as DA solidifies Flores murder case
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
AP: OJ Simpson has good chance at getting parole
The rise and fall of OJ Simpson
More News
Top Stories
More storms possible as the heat cranks up a notch
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
Suspect released as DA solidifies Flores murder case
Woman on trial for wreck that killed Pearland officer
Father and son killed in head-on crash
The rise and fall of OJ Simpson
Houston's In-N-Out Burger to land on Westheimer Road
Company pulls girls makeup after I-Team finds asbestos
Show More
Bodies of couple missing since 1942 found in Swiss glacier
Man accused of killing wife in 1999 could be re-tried
Longtime HISD board member dies
Was Amazon looking to scoop up H-E-B?
Texas teens hold quinceanera protest at the Capitol
More News
Top Video
Bodies of couple missing since 1942 found in Swiss glacier
Was Amazon looking to scoop up H-E-B?
The rise and fall of OJ Simpson
Americans' outrageous spending on avocado toast
More Video