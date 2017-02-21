NEWS

Cops: Burglar breaks into home, showers, puts on Betty Boop PJs

Police say a burglar was found in a home wearing Betty Boop pajamas. (Wichita Falls Police Department)

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KTRK) --
A north Texas man made anything but a clean escape after allegedly breaking into a home, taking a shower and changing into the homeowner's Betty Boop pajamas.

According to a Facebook post from the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to a reported burglary in process just after 5:00pm on Feb. 19. Homeowners told police that they hard someone showering in their bathroom and noticed signs of forced entry on an exterior door.

Inside the home, police say they found 37-year-old Brad Vaughan in the bedroom wearing nothing but the Betty Boop pajamas.

Vaughan has been charged with burglary of a habitation and is currently being held on $10,000 bond.
