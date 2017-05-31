The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a swimmer who went missing Wednesday off Galveston near the 61st Street fishing pier.According to officials, eyewitnesses called to report a swimmer had submerged beneath the waters near 63rd and Seawall Boulevard.The 20-year-old man, named Jacobi, was last seen wearing red shorts and no shirt.Boat crews from the Galveston Police Department and Galveston Island Beach Patrol along with a helicopter crew are assisting in the search.