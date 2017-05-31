NEWS

Coast Guard searching for missing man off Galveston coast

Coast Guard searching for missing man off Galveston coast. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a swimmer who went missing Wednesday off Galveston near the 61st Street fishing pier.

According to officials, eyewitnesses called to report a swimmer had submerged beneath the waters near 63rd and Seawall Boulevard.

The 20-year-old man, named Jacobi, was last seen wearing red shorts and no shirt.

Boat crews from the Galveston Police Department and Galveston Island Beach Patrol along with a helicopter crew are assisting in the search.
