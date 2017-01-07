NEWS

Coast Guard searching for missing hunters near Matagorda Bay

CALHOUN COUNTY (KTRK) --
The Coast Guard and state authorities have joined the search for three duck hunters who have not returned from a hunting trip near Matagorda Bay.

Authorities identify the missing hunters as Starett Burke from Wallisville, Spencer Hall from Mont Belvieu and Chris Ruckman from Dayton.

The three men are said to have launched their boat into Carancahua Bay around 4am on Friday. When they did not return as expect later that morning, a family member contacted authorities to report them as missing.

The Texas Game Warden announced Saturday morning that Calhoun County authorities are also searching for the missing men.

