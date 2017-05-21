Coast Guard recovers body of missing swimmer

The search for a 24-year-old missing swimmer comes to an end after his body was discovered by a Coast Guard aircraft Sunday morning.The swimmer went missing Saturday afternoon of Matagorda Beach a quarter mile east of the Colorado River.The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reported the missing man was swimming with a friend, but as the two attempted to swim back to the beach the man's friend lost sight of him.The Coast Guard searched for the man overnight until his body was discovered on the beach.