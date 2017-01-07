NEWS

Coast Guard: 3 missing Houston-area hunters found dead
Three missing Houston-area duck hunters have been found dead near Matagorda. (Shutterstock)

CALHOUN COUNTY (KTRK) --
The bodies of three Houston-area duck hunters who went missing near Matagorda Bay this weekend have been recovered, the Coast Guard confirms to Eyewitness News.

Authorities identify the missing hunters as Starett Burke from Wallisville, Spencer Hall from Mont Belvieu and Chris Ruckman from Dayton.

The three men are said to have launched their boat into Carancahua Bay around 4am on Friday. When they did not return as expect later that morning, a family member contacted authorities to report them as missing.

Foul play is not suspected. It's not clear if weather played a part in their disappearance.

