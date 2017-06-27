NEWS

Clear Lake residents push back against proposed homeless shelter

Clear Lake residents are pushing back against a proposed homeless shelter in their neighborhood.


HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A proposed homeless shelter in Clear Lake has a lot of people talking, with many demanding it not be considered due to safety concerns.

There are 3,300 homeless people in Harris County, according to the latest estimates from HUD.

But Jai LaBrie said the Clear Lake area just doesn't have the services it needs.

"We have nothing available for men," said LaBrie, "so men would have to go to Galveston, downtown Houston or Baytown to receive services."

LaBrie has been planning to open a shelter in Clear Lake for the past two-and-a-half years.

She doesn't have permits or funding yet, but she's looking a facility on El Camino Real near Bay Area Boulevard.

"It's too close to the elementary schools. It's too close to a neighborhood, and we have got to be really concerned about our children's safety," explained Jennifer Smith, just one of several neighbors who are demanding the shelter not be considered.

She and others point out the shelter is very close to two elementary schools and a busy, family-friendly neighborhood.

"My concern is what happens to those people during the day," she explained. "They're going to loiter around the areas."

"No matter where we put a building, it's going to be in somebody's backyard," LaBrie said.

