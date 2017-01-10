NEWS

Civil case dismissed against Dayton-area animal rescue where over 150 animals were seized

LIBERTY COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
The civil case against a Dayton-area animal rescue has been dismissed, the SPCA confirmed.

A judge made the decision Tuesday afternoon after a civil hearing in Liberty County. According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, the warrant on the original case was dismissed as a technicality over the address on the warrant.

No appeal is expected to be made.
Last week, over 150 animals were seized from Puppy-Dogs-R-Us, a 20-acre, self-described animal rescue. The dogs, cats and a horse were discovered living in filthy conditions, in their own waste and suffering from various conditions of neglect.

The decision to pursue criminal charges will be decided by the Liberty County District Attorney.
