City ordinance orders homeless to leave

The bridge under Highway 288 and Cleburne also known as "tent city" is home to hundreds of homeless people.Houston City Council approved an ordinance on April 12 that prohibits homeless camps, tents and panhandling on streets.The ordinance was set to be enforced within 30 days of its passing.Although the clock continues to count down for the homeless of "tent city," some say they don't have anywhere else to go."I've been living under this bridge at this part for the last 10 years," said one man. "I have my personal clothes, sleeping bags."Each person with their own story of how they came to be a resident of "tent city."One man named Brown was once on top of the world with a good job, a house, and a family."I used to pass by people and give them a dollar or whatever," said Brown. "I lost a really good job making $13 an hour. ... I couldn't keep up with my rent and my car and ... lost everything in like five months."Monday morning, city workers came out and gave notices.The mayor's new anti-encampment ordinance reads "a person may not have a tent or structure around them that cannot fit in a 3 by 3 by 3 box. They have until May 12th to remove all of these items or the city will move them. Not complying will get you a citation or arrested."The city is promising more services and placement for the homeless.