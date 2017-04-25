NEWS

City ordinance orders homeless to leave

EMBED </>More News Videos

Homeless people in tent city in south side Houston ordered to pack up.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The bridge under Highway 288 and Cleburne also known as "tent city" is home to hundreds of homeless people.

Houston City Council approved an ordinance on April 12 that prohibits homeless camps, tents and panhandling on streets.
RELATED: City passes ordinance to prohibit homeless camps

The ordinance was set to be enforced within 30 days of its passing.

Although the clock continues to count down for the homeless of "tent city," some say they don't have anywhere else to go.

"I've been living under this bridge at this part for the last 10 years," said one man. "I have my personal clothes, sleeping bags."

Each person with their own story of how they came to be a resident of "tent city."

One man named Brown was once on top of the world with a good job, a house, and a family.

"I used to pass by people and give them a dollar or whatever," said Brown. "I lost a really good job making $13 an hour. ... I couldn't keep up with my rent and my car and ... lost everything in like five months."

Monday morning, city workers came out and gave notices.

The mayor's new anti-encampment ordinance reads "a person may not have a tent or structure around them that cannot fit in a 3 by 3 by 3 box. They have until May 12th to remove all of these items or the city will move them. Not complying will get you a citation or arrested."

The city is promising more services and placement for the homeless.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newshomelessHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Attempted Jack-in-the-Box robbery turns deadly
Haley tells N. Korea, 'We don't want war, so don't start one'
Deputy's bold move stopped wrong-way freeway driver
Trump to sign executive orders on offshore drilling, Veterans Affairs this week
More News
Top Stories
Attempted Jack-in-the-Box robbery turns deadly
Deputy's bold move stopped wrong-way freeway driver
Man shares torture attack survival story
Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo goes up for sale
Fundraiser for fallen deputy under investigation
Elton John cancels month of shows after rare illness
Speeding driver blamed for trashing historic cemetery
Show More
Firefighters honored for saving Houston man's life
HS students arrested over threats to stay jailed
Tennessee teacher planned to take 15-year-old girl to Mexico
Pregnant mother injured in crash that killed her family
Cruise ship bartender missing off coast of Galveston
More News
Top Video
Attempted Jack-in-the-Box robbery turns deadly
Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo goes up for sale
Firefighters honored for saving Houston man's life
Speeding driver blamed for trashing historic cemetery
More Video