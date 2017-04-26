A homeowner in Pasadena chased down the driver of a truck who slammed into several vehicles parked in his driveway.An out-of-control truck smashed into three vehicles around 3:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Chandler Cove and Benton Drive.One of the cars was pushed into the garage door and into a wall, hurting a 4-year-old boy inside the house.The family said they woke up to a loud noise after a truck crashed into the cars. When they went outside, they saw the suspect hitting reverse and driving off."I heard a loud boom. I thought it was thunder," homeowner Diana DeLeon said.The husband got into his vehicle, called police and followed the suspect.The family said their young grandson suffered some cuts after a car was pushed against the garage wall and into the room he was playing in.Police caught up with the driver and arrested him a few blocks away.It's not clear why he lost control.