Child injured when truck crashes into parked cars in driveway of Pasadena home

The homewoner chased down the driver of the truck after he slammed into several vehicles parked in his driveway.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A homeowner in Pasadena chased down the driver of a truck who slammed into several vehicles parked in his driveway.

An out-of-control truck smashed into three vehicles around 3:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Chandler Cove and Benton Drive.

One of the cars was pushed into the garage door and into a wall, hurting a 4-year-old boy inside the house.

The family said they woke up to a loud noise after a truck crashed into the cars. When they went outside, they saw the suspect hitting reverse and driving off.

"I heard a loud boom. I thought it was thunder," homeowner Diana DeLeon said.

The husband got into his vehicle, called police and followed the suspect.

The family said their young grandson suffered some cuts after a car was pushed against the garage wall and into the room he was playing in.

Police caught up with the driver and arrested him a few blocks away.

It's not clear why he lost control.

