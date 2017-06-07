Police say Judd Denley, 36, and his 40-year-old girlfriend, Isabel Robinson, sexually assaulted a teen girl three times.According to court documents, Isabel Robinson and Judd Denley have carried on a four year love affair that continued while both worked for Aramark at Minute Maid this year. We do know that Denley worked as a chef for Aramark.Now both face five criminal charges including human trafficking, child porn, and aggravated sexual assault of a child. Johna Stallings with the Harris County District Attorney's Office is the prosecutor on the case."Human trafficking is alleged because any time providing or inducing a child to engage in sexual activity can be human trafficking," Stallings said.According to those court documents, the teenage victim asked Robinson for money. Robinson allegedly told her she didn't have any, but the victim says she was told she would receive $200 to have sex with Defendant Denley.Court documents say one day after school in March while at an apartment, Robinson gave her Mad Dog 20/20 and weed and told her Denley was coming to have sex with her that day.The victim told authorities Denley made her take another drink. At that point, she was awake but couldn't move her body. It was then that he allegedly sexually assaulted her three times. The court documents say Robinson recorded two of those on her cell phone. The girl told a high school staff member the next week.Stallings said, "Any time children come forward and make an outcry telling a trusted adult that they've been violated sexually is always very very difficult for children."Denley worked for Aramark at Minute Maid Park during Houston Astros home games.Full statement from Aramark released to ABC13: