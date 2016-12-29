NEWS

Investigators seek cause in deadly Apache helicopter crash in La Porte
EMBED </>More News Videos

Two soldiers killed in Apache helicopter crash, Christine Dobbyn reports.

LA PORTE, TX (KTRK) --
The identities of two soldiers killed during a routine training flight in La Porte are still not known, more than 12 hours after their Apache helicopter crashed into the waters of the Bayport Cruise Terminal.

The Texas Army National Guard says its AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed around 3:50pm, with two soldiers on board.

FULL VIDEO: Officials discuss death of two soldiers
EMBED </>More News Videos

FULL VIDEO: Officials have news conference after helicopter crashes into water



Emergency crews responded to Port Road near Highway 146 just before 4pm. Dispatchers could be heard saying, "Possible helicopter explosion and crash into the bay operating on fire."

When first responders arrived to the scene, most of the wreckage from the aircraft could barely be seen above the water.

Coast Guard divers were sent into the Galveston Bay.

"It is with our deepest sympathy we tell you both service members on board the aircraft are deceased," said Glen Webb, the Chief Warrant Officer with the Texas Army National Guard. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their family."

If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

A rotor found along fencing near the Bayport Terminal may be their first and best clue as to what went wrong. The Texas Army National Guard says the AH-64 Apache Unit is part of the 1-149th attack helicopter battalion. The two men were on a routine training flight that took off from Ellington Field.

"All we know if that our pilots are highly trained, highly qualified veterans who have been flying this aircraft for many years," said Master Sgt. Sean Cowher, with the Texas Air National Guard.

The guard says they have located the men and are now trying to recover them. Officials will attempt to recover as much of the wreckage as possible.

WITNESSES DESCRIBE DEADLY MILITARY HELICOPTER CRASH

Witnesses described the tragic moments as a military helicopter crashed along the Galveston Bay. Those in the area said they have become accustomed to the military planes roaring above.

"I turned my head around as it passed over me and I heard this big boom," witness Tania Reinecke said.

VIDEO: Witnesses heard a "pop" before helicopter crashed into water
EMBED </>More News Videos

Eyewitnesses describe what they heard before helicopter crash, Chauncy Glover reports.



Mark Gonzales told ABC13 that he dropped his fishing pole when he heard the noise.

"And we took off over there to try and assist," Gonzales said.
Related Topics:
newshelicopter crashhelicoptermilitarysoldier killedLa PortePasadena
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Texas Cop Orders Teen to do Push-Ups Over Suspected Pot Smoking
2 injured as explosion rocks mobile home community
Obama's Final Hawaiian Vacation as President
Debbie Reynolds Dead at 84: From Miss Burbank to Glamorous Hollywood Starlet
More News
Top Stories
2 injured as explosion rocks mobile home community
Debbie Reynolds, mom of Carrie Fisher, dead at 84
The world reacts to the death of Debbie Reynolds
David Temple free after murder conviction tossed
Ritz crackers, bat used in road rage incident
19-year-old donates liver to mother
Crews respond to train derailment in Fort Bend Co.
Show More
Teen stabbed in random attack on Houston's north side
Resident fights off intruder with firewood
Homeowner gets revenge on package thieves
Fog delaying multiple ships in Galveston area
Older UK royals outpace next generation in public duties
More News
Top Video
Officials investigate mobile home fire in Crosby
Ritz crackers, bat used in road rage incident
Teen stabbed in random attack on Houston's north side
Beauty tips: How to pull off a nude lip color
More Video