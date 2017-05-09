AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Brawl at Florida airport after nine Spirit Airlines flights cancelled

EMBED </>More Videos

Airport fight erupts after flights cancelled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. (KTRK)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (KTRK) --
Flight cancellations at a Florida airport led to an all-out brawl in the ticketing area.

Passengers became irate after several Spirit Airlines flights were cancelled late Monday night.

Police were called to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to help deal with the angry passengers.

Videos posted online show the deputies trying to break up fights and detaining some unruly passengers.

Reports indicate nine flights were cancelled.

One witness told an ABC News Florida affiliate WSVN on Monday that they saw multiple people being detained.

"I saw two people go down on the floor and get ... handcuffed and dragged out of here," one witness, a passenger who was not named in the report, told WSVN.

Another passenger said he saw officers apprehending a woman.

In a statement, Spirit blamed the cancellations on the Airline Pilots Association. The airline claims some Spirit pilots are engaging in "unlawful labor activity" in order to disrupt operations. The low-cost carrier has filed a Federal lawsuit against the union.

The Airline Pilots Association did not immediately respond to the request from ABC News for a comment.

ABC News' Matt Foster and Andrew Evans contributed to this report. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
newsairlineairline industryairport newscaught on camerafightsecurityFlorida
