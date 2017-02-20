NEWS

Police officer in California killed; 2nd officer, suspect injured

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Whittier police officer was killed Monday morning in a confrontation that left a second officer injured, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. (KABC)

WHITTIER, Calif. --
A Whittier, California police officer was killed Monday morning in a confrontation that left a second officer injured, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The Whittier officers were responding to a report of a traffic collision before an officer-involved shooting occurred, said Lt. John Corina from the sheriff's department.

The suspect, who was driving a stolen vehicle, was involved in an accident, and when officers arrived, Corina said the suspect opened fire with a semi-automatic handgun. At least one of the officers returned fire, hitting the suspect.

Sheriff's deputies are investigating the incident, which happened near Mar Vista Street and Colima Road shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Both officers and the suspect were rushed to area hospitals, where one officer was declared dead. The second officer was in stable condition.

EMBED More News Videos

A Whittier police officer was killed Monday morning in a confrontation that left a second officer injured, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.


The suspect, described as a "gang member type," was also in stable condition at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Related Topics:
newsofficer-involved shootingshootingofficer injuredofficer killedCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Russia's ambassador to the United Nations dies
Police search for trenchcoat suspect in murder
Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in NYC at 64
Video shows dog being dragged by scooter
More News
Top Stories
Two found dead in home in Galveston
Police search for trenchcoat suspect in murder
Flash Flood Watch cancelled, but wet day still ahead
Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in NYC at 64
3 tornadoes confirmed in San Antonio
Special delivery: US-born panda cub bound for China
Starbucks customer orders 19-ingredient drink
Show More
Iconic Luby's dish to be sold at H-E-B
Rice Village unveils its first open-space plaza
Ambulance involved in five-vehicle crash
Police: Woman stabbed girl, 8, in head
Struggling bunny rescued from storm waters
More News
Top Video
3 tornadoes confirmed in San Antonio
Take a ride on this picturesque Alaskan bore tide
Starbucks customer orders 19-ingredient drink
Rice Village unveils its first open-space plaza
More Video