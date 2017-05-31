It was a violent end to a chase in northeast Harris County.It all started with a burglary at an apartment complex on 280 Uvalde around 9 a.m.Deputies said a man who lives at the apartments with his 13-year-old brother woke up to find an intruder in his bedroom. The suspect busted a window to get inside.The burglary suspect tried to leave before authorities showed up, but a neighbor saw him fleeing the scene in a vehicle and called deputies.The suspect led officers on a chase, but ended up crashing into another apartment, flipping the SUV he was driving and leaving a huge whole in the building on Woodforest Drive off Maxey Road.The man in the apartment and his brother were unharmed.There's no word on the injuries of the suspect.