HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It was a violent end to a chase in northeast Harris County.
It all started with a burglary at an apartment complex on 280 Uvalde around 9 a.m.
Deputies said a man who lives at the apartments with his 13-year-old brother woke up to find an intruder in his bedroom. The suspect busted a window to get inside.
The burglary suspect tried to leave before authorities showed up, but a neighbor saw him fleeing the scene in a vehicle and called deputies.
The suspect led officers on a chase, but ended up crashing into another apartment, flipping the SUV he was driving and leaving a huge whole in the building on Woodforest Drive off Maxey Road.
The man in the apartment and his brother were unharmed.
There's no word on the injuries of the suspect.
