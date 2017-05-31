NEWS

Bomb threat prompts evacuation of building near St. Luke's Hospital in The Woodlands

The threat was reported at 17450 St. Luke's Way, suite 290, according to deputies.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities have evacuated a building near St. Luke's Hospital in The Woodlands due to a bomb threat, according to deputies.

The threat was reported at 17450 St. Luke's Way, suite 290.

We're told the hospital is open, but the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking that people avoid the area as they investigate.


