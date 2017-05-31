Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding to the scene to evacuate the building. Traffic will be impacted! — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) May 31, 2017

Authorities have evacuated a building near St. Luke's Hospital in The Woodlands due to a bomb threat, according to deputies.The threat was reported at 17450 St. Luke's Way, suite 290.We're told the hospital is open, but the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking that people avoid the area as they investigate.Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.