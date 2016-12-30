NEWS

League City police find body at home of missing woman's ex-husband

League City police say they've found a body at the home of the ex-husband of a missing woman. Police were conducting a search warrant at the time. The body is pending positive identification.



Anne-Christine Johnson, 30, has been missing since December 8. Police and volunteers with EquuSearch have canvassed the area looking for any sign of the mother of two boys.

Searchers continue to look for missing League City mother, Tom Abrahams reports.


Police have twice interviewed Johnson's ex-husband, Shaun Hardy, who was the last person reported to see her. He has been taken into custody and questioned.

Family fears foul play in League City mom's disappearance.


