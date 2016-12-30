League City police say they've found a body at the home of the ex-husband of a missing woman. Police were conducting a search warrant at the time. The body is pending positive identification.Anne-Christine Johnson, 30, has been missing since December 8. Police and volunteers with EquuSearch have canvassed the area looking for any sign of the mother of two boys.Police have twice interviewed Johnson's ex-husband, Shaun Hardy, who was the last person reported to see her. He has been taken into custody and questioned.ABC13 crews are on the scene and will have the latest in a live report on Eyewitness News at 6pm.