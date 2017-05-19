NEWS

Body dumped on side of the road after hearse was stolen in Bryan

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BRYAN, Texas (KTRK) --
A body on a gurney was found on a road hours after a hearse was stolen from a McDonalds in Bryan, Texas.

At 5:30 a.m., a funeral home employee told police the hearse was temporarily left unattended at the fast food restaurant on Highway 21 when a suspect jumped in the vehicle and drove away. The hearse did have a deceased body inside that was being transported by the funeral home.

At about 7 a.m., a passerby spotted a gurney with body in the 6000 block of Dick Elliott Road. The body was recovered and returned to the funeral home. At this time the vehicle has not been recovered.

The investigation has been turned over to the Bryan Police Criminal Investigation Division and is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.
