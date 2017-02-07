NEWS

Air and Marine Operations Blackhawk helicopters flying security over NRG

EMBED </>More News Videos

Blackhawks fly security over NRG stadium (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
You may see helicopters and military aircraft flying across the Houston sky, but don't be alarmed, it's all a part of the security for Super Bowl LI.

Today, Blackhawk helicopters were seen circling NRG stadium. SkyEye caught up with the choppers as they were patrolling the area.

The Blackhawks are with Customs Border Protection, which will have eight aircraft performing security operations in the Houston area. They are just one of several federal agencies working with Homeland Security to make sure Super Bowl LI is a safe event.

SEE ALSO: Low-flying aircraft seen zooming over Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Low-flying helicopter seen hovering over Houston

Related Topics:
newsborder patrolNRG parkSuper Bowl 51buzzworthyhelicopteraviationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Manhunt on in Florida, Alabama for Duo Wanted for 3 Murders
Betsy DeVos Confirmed as Education Secretary After Pence Breaks Tie
Intruder kills man as girlfriend's 5 children sleep
At Least 4 Tornadoes Reported in Southeast Louisiana
Appeals Court to Decide on Challenge to Trump's Immigration Executive Order
More News
Top Stories
3 tornadoes confirmed in southern Louisiana
Intruder kills man as girlfriend's 5 children sleep
Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as Education secretary
Christie Brinkley returns to SI Swimsuit Issue at age 63
One dead as chopper crash lands into West Galveston Bay
Cheeto that looks like Harambe sells for nearly $100K on eBay
Magazine shows Trump beheading Statue of Liberty
Show More
Parents name baby Tom Brady before Super Bowl
Theaters try new ways to lure movie-goers
Dumbbell and crowbar used in attempted bank burglary
'Top Chef' alum: Immigrants made America great
Racist posts prompt calls for school board member to resign
More News
Top Video
PHOTOS: Lady Gaga slept inside this Houston estate
NASA images show Saturn rings up close
Police: Naked man drove stolen cab through town
Credit card data stolen from major hotel chains
More Video