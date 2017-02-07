EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1729475" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Low-flying helicopter seen hovering over Houston

You may see helicopters and military aircraft flying across the Houston sky, but don't be alarmed, it's all a part of the security for Super Bowl LI.Today, Blackhawk helicopters were seen circling NRG stadium. SkyEye caught up with the choppers as they were patrolling the area.The Blackhawks are with Customs Border Protection, which will have eight aircraft performing security operations in the Houston area. They are just one of several federal agencies working with Homeland Security to make sure Super Bowl LI is a safe event.