A massive fire continues to smolder after destroying a north Harris County restaurant.Charlie's BBQ erupted in flames just before 6 a.m., and fire crews told Eyewitness News it will now be allowed to burn because there are not enough hydrants to fight the blaze.Crews were called to 8222 Airline near Carby to fight the fire.SkyEye was live over the scene where flames and smoke were seen shooting high into the air.No injuries were reported. We still do not know the cause of the fire.