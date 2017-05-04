NEWS

Massive fire destroys Charlie's BBQ in N. Harris Co.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Massive fire destroys Charlie's BBQ in N. Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A massive fire continues to smolder after destroying a north Harris County restaurant.

CLICK/TAP TO WATCH LIVE VIDEO


Charlie's BBQ erupted in flames just before 6 a.m., and fire crews told Eyewitness News it will now be allowed to burn because there are not enough hydrants to fight the blaze.

Crews were called to 8222 Airline near Carby to fight the fire.

SkyEye was live over the scene where flames and smoke were seen shooting high into the air.

No injuries were reported. We still do not know the cause of the fire.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsfirerestaurantHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump expected to ease restrictions on religious participation in politics
Texas lawmakers hope to slash STAAR tests
Family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seat
Officer saves a young child from drowning
More News
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Massive BBQ restaurant fire in N. Harris Co.
Family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seat
Dashcam records violent wreck involving school bus
Samica Knight gets put on the spot with 'Star Wars' quiz
How 'Star Wars' mania grew in Houston over the years
Low student test scores may be sign of concussion
Texas lawmakers hope to slash STAAR tests
Show More
Rockets drop Game 2 to Spurs
Strong storms and heavy winds topple trees in Houston
2 dogs killed in fire spread to two homes by high winds
Prince Philip to retire from public life, palace says
New device helping people who suffer from sleep apnea
More News
Top Video
Texas lawmakers hope to slash STAAR tests
Samica Knight gets put on the spot with 'Star Wars' quiz
Dashcam records violent wreck involving school bus
2 dogs killed in fire spread to two homes by high winds
More Video