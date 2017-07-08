EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2195733" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents also claim that this complex has had electrical fires and AC units on fire in the last six months.

Emergency crews responded to a 3-alarm apartment fire at the 15000 block of FM2100 Road.The Harris County Fire Marshall says three people have died after a large fire destroyed several apartment units.Firefighters have blocked FM 2100 Road in both directions.Neighbors in the apartment complex say they rescued a woman in a wheelchair from one of the apartments damaged.Crosby ISD released a statement saying that they were assisting the residents. They say they are working with the Red Cross to relocate affected tenants to the CMS auditorium to get them out of the outdoor heat.This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.