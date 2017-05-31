Authorities looking for escaped prisoner in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --The Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety are looking for an escaped prisoner.
The state prisoner, whose identity has not yet been released, was last seen near the 2300 block of Atascocita Road in Humble.
A DPS helicopter is assisting in the ground search for the prisoner.
No other details have been released.
Anybody with information about the prisoner's whereabouts should contact authorities immediately.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for the latest.
