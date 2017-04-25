NEWS

Jack-in-the-Box shooting in NW Harris County leaves 1 robbery suspect dead, 1 arrested and 2 injured

This was a result of a multi-agency investigation involving DPS, ATF and Houston police, officers say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One suspect is dead, two others were injured and another was arrested after a shooting involving officers during an attempted robbery of a Jack-in-the-Box in northwest Harris County.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said investigators had been monitoring a group that was responsible for series of robberies in Harris County.

At around 8 p.m., DPS spotted a Ford Mustang wanted in some of the robberies in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box at 6902 north Highway 6 at FM 529.

"At one point, the suspects came in here, donned some masks and armed with a long rifle and handguns," Acevedo said.

VIDEO: Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo addresses the media about officer-involved shooting
Police say one robbery suspect died, two others were injured by gunfire and another arrested.


He said several officers interrupted the attempted robbery inside the fast food restaurant and began shooting.

"We heard about 40 or 45 shots go off over here," witness William Fincham said.

Three suspects were hit by gunfire, one of them died after being taken to the hospital. Another suspect was arrested at the scene. There's no word on the condition of the injured suspects.

Investigators said it's unclear if the suspects fired their weapons.

No employees or customers were injured.

Houston police said seven officers discharged their weapons, including three HPD officers and four DPS troopers. No officers were injured.

"This investigation is going to be complex. There are multiple shooters," Acevedo said.

