70-year-old veteran fired after trying to stop shoplifters

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A 70-year-old veteran working at a Home Depot store tried to stop shoplifters taking thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, but his attempted intervention cost him his job.

Jim Tinney is now desperately looking for work.


Tinney said he reacted on reflex and threw a paint roller toward one shoplifter's feet as they ran from the store. The shoplifters weren't hurt and got away.

Much to Tinney's surprise, he was fired two weeks later.

Eyewitness News Reporter Steven Romo spoke with Home Depot representatives about why they say they had to let him go. Hear their response at 10 p.m. on ABC13.

