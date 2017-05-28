EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2040011" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police said it all started with an argument last night between a husband and wife but ended with a deadly encounter.

A suspect has been charged with failure to stop and render aid in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in southeast Houston.According to court documents, Benigno Saenz ran over Keven Gordon with his pickup truck on Winkler Drive. Gordon, an Army veteran, did two tours of duty in Iraq, with his last deployment in 2008.A witness told investigators that Saenz hit Gordon and swerved his vehicle while Gordon was hanging on the hood of the car.Gordon fell off and Saenz ran over him, police said."He intentionally drove into him," a family member told ABC13. Gordon's death was witnessed by his two children.Family members said he had been suffering from PTSD.