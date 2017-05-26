HIT AND RUN

Veteran killed in Memorial Day weekend hit-and-run in SE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

A Purple Heart recipient seemingly experiencing a PTSD episode was killed by a hit-and-run driver in SE Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Keven Gordon's Facebook page features pictures of his wife, their five young children and a lot of photos of him in his Army uniform. His son posed in a child-sized uniform of his own.

Gordon did two tours of duty in Iraq, with his last deployment in 2008. He returned with a Purple Heart and later served in the Army Reserve. A later photo shows him in a Wounded Warriors T-shirt.

Gordon was wounded both physically in combat and by the psychological trauma of war.

"He had PTSD," said a family member who asked she not be identified. "He was going to the VA and it seemed to help, but recently his appointments were cancelled. He couldn't get the help he needed."

Gordon was having episodes in recent weeks, she said, that were bad enough that he wasn't able to go to work. Thursday, she said he left his Galveston home where he lived with his wife and children. It was an alarm signal to his wife.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man killed in SE Houston hit-and-run
EMBED More News Videos

Police said it all started with an argument last night between a husband and wife but ended with a deadly encounter.


She tracked him on his cellphone and, with two friends and two of the children, drove to Winkler Drive in southern Houston to plead with him to come home.

At the scene, people thought the couple was arguing. His wife's cousin said she was begging him to get in the truck. Instead, Gordon walked away.

According to a police statement, he walked into traffic and had an 'altercation' with the driver of a pickup truck. While his wife was trying to retrieve his vehicle, Gordon was struck and killed by the pickup driver.

"He intentionally drove into him," said the family member after seeing the surveillance video. Gordon's death was witnessed by his two children.

"One said daddy was hit by the blue truck," she said.

His wife is said to be overcome by grief and guilt that she wasn't able to save her husband. He had PTSD episodes before, but because of the truck driver, this one couldn't be overcome.

"It doesn't excuse the driver," said the family member. "He made a decision and it was intentional," she said of the person who left Gordon for dead in the street.

The truck is described as a dark blue pickup, possibly a Ford, with tinted windows and what appear to be custom rims. Anyone who can identify the driver may quality for a Crime Stoppers reward.

Family members have started a GoFundMe campaign to support Gordon's family. Gordon was the provider for the five children, all under the age of 11 and now without a dad.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newspedestrian injuredpedestrian struckhit and runHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HIT AND RUN
Driver hits and kills 91-year-old woman then takes off
91-year-old killed in hit and run accident in The Heights
Family searching for driver who hit teen on prom night
Crime Stoppers helping to solve cases of hit-and-run accidents
More hit and run
NEWS
Texas City graduates remember classmate who committed suicide
2 toddlers found dead in hot car in North Texas
Katy residents kept awake by overnight construction
Manchester police make 2 more arrests in connection with concert terror attack
More News
Top Stories
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday
2 toddlers found dead in hot car in North Texas
10 lane closures on Memorial Day weekend
Texas City graduates remember classmate who committed suicide
Data breach impacts 27 Houston Chipotle restaurants
Katy residents kept awake by overnight construction
Sealy storm victims fear new weather threats
Show More
Father charged in 3-month-old baby's death
Cy-Fair special needs students' photo excluded from yearbook
Fidget spinner toys are hot, but they bring a risk
Teen charged in 69-year-old Humble woman's murder
PHOTOS: 39 arrested in child sex, prostitution sting
More News
Top Video
2 toddlers found dead in hot car in North Texas
Texas City graduates remember classmate who committed suicide
Katy residents kept awake by overnight construction
METRO offering free rides for students this summer
More Video