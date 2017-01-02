  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
NEWS

Armed suspect kills teen outside Studio Movie Grill in NW Harris Co.
EMBED </>More News Videos

Two people were shot outside a movie theater in northwest Harris County on Sunday night, police say.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
A night at the movies turned violent as a shooter opened fire on two young men overnight on Houston's northside.

Tragically, an 18-year-old man was killed when he was shot in the chest in the Studio Movie Grill parking lot, on Highway 6 at West Road.

RAW VIDEO: Life Flight takes shooting victim to hospital
EMBED </>More News Videos

An Eyewitness News viewer shot this video of Life Flight taking a teen shooting victim away from the Studio Movie Grill overnight.



Emergency crews took a second 18-year-old man to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

Calls were made to 911 after someone ran into the theater, asking for help for two men who had been shot outside.

PHOTOS: Deputies rush to deadly movie theater shooting on Highway 6
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

Multiple shell casings were found around a vehicle that was parked just feet away from the movie theater's front doors.

Casing markers littered the parking lot as deputies searched for clues and witnesses. Unfortunately, there were few of either, investigators said.



Harris County Sheriff's deputies said there is no known motive and the shooter is on the run.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff's office.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsgun violenceshootingHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Obama Goes Golfing Before Ringing in 2017
Mother dies after car pins her against house in NW Harris Co.
Celebratory New Year's gunfire injures 2 in Houston area
Man arrested in shooting of Calvert officer
More News
Top Stories
TRACKING THE STORM: Wild winds, hail, tornadoes possible
Young girl's service dog goes missing near Galleria
Elderly woman found murdered in Third Ward home
Texans to host Raiders in first playoff game
Celebratory New Year's gunfire injures 2 in Houston area
Reveler dives onto police cruiser, shatters windshield
Man arrested in shooting of Calvert officer
Show More
Kubiak tells Broncos players he's stepping down
American shot in Istanbul nightclub attack
Homeowner fatally shoots guest at NYE party
Pipeline protesters unfurl banner during Vikings game
Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rings in 2017
More News
Top Video
Lying on the ground can make you a better runner!
Elderly woman found murdered in Third Ward home
American shot in Istanbul nightclub attack
A look inside moving day at the White House
More Video