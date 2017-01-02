2 men are in the hospital after a shooting outside the Studio Movie Grill on West Rd in NW Harris Co #ABC13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/6eScFSUB23 — Marvin Suggs (@13PhotogSuggs) January 2, 2017

A night at the movies turned violent as a shooter opened fire on two young men overnight on Houston's northside.Tragically, an 18-year-old man was killed when he was shot in the chest in the Studio Movie Grill parking lot, on Highway 6 at West Road.Emergency crews took a second 18-year-old man to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.Calls were made to 911 after someone ran into the theater, asking for help for two men who had been shot outside.Multiple shell casings were found around a vehicle that was parked just feet away from the movie theater's front doors.Casing markers littered the parking lot as deputies searched for clues and witnesses. Unfortunately, there were few of either, investigators said.Harris County Sheriff's deputies said there is no known motive and the shooter is on the run.If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff's office.