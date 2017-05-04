NEWS

Armed men dressed in fake SWAT uniforms attack, rob couple inside west Houston condo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are trying to catch a group of armed robbers who pistol whipped a couple inside their condo while wearing fake SWAT uniforms.

"I think it made us hesitate enough to give them the jump on us," Brad Ouellette said. "Just oh, SWAT, maybe the wrong house, what are you doing here?"

The masked men got away with three Rolex's and five guns. They are also accused of inappropriately touching Ouellette's wife.

"This reminded her of something she would see in Columbia," he said. "She never thought she'd see it in America."

According to Houston police, only 11.8 percent of all reported robberies lead to an arrest and charge. The clearance rate for aggravated assault is 44 percent.

"If I had cameras in here, it wouldn't help you," Ouellette added.

