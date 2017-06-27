Amber Alert issued for missing 22-month-old

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 22-month-old from Galena Park.Jesus Ludena stands 2' tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.Alejandro Ludena is the suspect in Jesus' disappearance. The 25-year-old, who was last seen in Galena Park, is 5' 7" and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen driving a brown 2008 Honda Civic with the Texas license plate HBF2149. The car is missing front and rear bumpers.Officials believe Jesus is in grave or immediate danger.Anybody with information about Ludena's whereabouts should contact Galena Park police at 713-675-3471.No other details have been released.