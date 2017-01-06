AIRPORT SECURITY

A look at other deadly attacks at US airports

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A law enforcement officer evacuates a civilian from an area at Fort Lauderdale-?&quot;Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
A gunman opened fire Friday in a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale international airport, killing five people and wounding eight before he was taken into custody. Here's a look at other recent attacks that resulted in deaths at U.S. airports:

  • March 21, 2015: A machete-wielding man attacked federal transportation security officers, slightly injuring one, at New Orleans' international airport and was shot to death. Authorities later said he also was carrying a bag loaded with Molotov cocktails.

  • Nov. 1, 2013: A gunman with a grudge against the Transportation Security Administration shot and killed one of the agency's screeners and wounded three other people during a rampage at Los Angeles International Airport. He was sentenced to life plus 60 years in prison for murder and other crimes.


    • EMBED </>More News Videos

    Steve Campion speaks to ABC News about landing in Ft. Lauderdale to news of the airport shooting.


  • July 4, 2002: An Egyptian national from Irvine, California, opened fire at an El Al ticket counter at Los Angeles International Airport, killing an airline employee and a diamond importer, and wounding four others. He was shot dead by a security guard.

  • May 22, 2002: A former Marine killed a San Diego woman in the ticket area of the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans with a shotgun he had concealed inside a tube container. He was later found not guilty by reason of insanity.


VIDEO: Can you take guns on airplanes?
EMBED </>More News Videos

Ted Oberg explains federal rules on checking guns in on flights

Related Topics:
newsairport securityfort lauderdale airport shootinggun controlu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AIRPORT SECURITY
What we know about suspected Ft. Lauderdale gunman
ABC13's Steve Campion lands amid airport chaos
Rules regarding air travel with weapons and ammo
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
More airport security
NEWS
What we know about suspected Ft. Lauderdale gunman
5 Dead, Multiple People Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
Putin 'Ordered' Effort to Influence US Election: Intel Report
Charleston Church Shooting Victim Was Considering Retirement, Brother Says at Dylann Roof Sentencing
Trump Certified as President, Faith Spotted Eagle Gets a Vote
More News
Top Stories
What we know about suspected Ft. Lauderdale gunman
5 dead in 'horrific' shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
ABC13's Steve Campion lands amid airport chaos
TIMELINE: How airport shooting unfolded
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
How to locate friends and family following an emergency
Rules regarding air travel with weapons and ammo
Show More
Security stepped up at Bush IAH airport
WINTER SNAP: Freeze warning issued
Vladimir Putin 'ordered' campaign to influence presidential election
Music teacher charged with sex assault of child
SeaWorld orca that killed trainer dies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
NASA's best photos of 2016
PHOTOS: Houston's biggest employers
PHOTOS: You won't want to try meth after you see what it does to your face
More Photos