NEWS

78-year-old homeowner shoots and kills robber in north Houston
EMBED </>More News Videos

HPD investigating deadly shooting involving homeowner

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a homeowner and two robbers in north Houston.

Police say a 78-year-old man stepped out of his home to grab his newspaper around 5:30 Monday morning at the 4200 block of N. Main when he was approached by two suspects who robbed him.

The suspects tried to get away in a vehicle, but police say the homeowner pulled out his gun and shot at their truck as they were driving off.

The suspects crashed the truck at a car wash at Collingsworth and Hardy.

One suspect was hit and killed. The other fled the scene. Police say they are not sure if he was shot.

Stay with ABC13 for this developing story.
Related Topics:
newsshootingdead bodycrimerobberyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Orlando officer shot and killed outside Walmart
Victims of Fort Lauderdale Attack Include 'Joyful' Great-Grandmother, Globe-Trotting Husband
Israeli Soldier Killed in Jerusalem Truck Attack Was US Citizen
US Navy Ship Fired Warning Shots at Iranian Boats
More News
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Orlando officer shot and killed outside Walmart
Police: Kids watch as father murdered in SW Houston
Official: US Navy fires warning shots at Iranian boats
U2 coming to NRG Stadium
4 children and 5 adults escape mobile home fire
Great (laundry) debate: When should you wash your jeans?
Show More
Meryl Streep targets Trump in Golden Globes speech
Florida airport shooting suspect appears in new video
16 arrested in $12M Kim Kardashian jewel heist
Great-grandmother and loving husband among airport victims
The path to an all Texas Super Bowl
More News
Top Video
16 arrested in $12M Kim Kardashian jewel heist
Florida airport shooting suspect appears in new video
Baytown police looking for suspects who shot 3 teens
Yoga for runners keeps you footloose & fancy-free
More Video