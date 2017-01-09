Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a homeowner and two robbers in north Houston.Police say a 78-year-old man stepped out of his home to grab his newspaper around 5:30 Monday morning at the 4200 block of N. Main when he was approached by two suspects who robbed him.The suspects tried to get away in a vehicle, but police say the homeowner pulled out his gun and shot at their truck as they were driving off.The suspects crashed the truck at a car wash at Collingsworth and Hardy.One suspect was hit and killed. The other fled the scene. Police say they are not sure if he was shot.Stay with ABC13 for this developing story.