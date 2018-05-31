ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Trying to make the most out of your Summer vacation can be tough, when planning what to do, where to go...even what to eat! That's why we've created the Summer of Fun Guide to assist you as you search for activities and family fun!



Miller Outdoor Theatre

Every moment at Miller is magic. The best music, dance, theater and more. EVERY PERFORMANCE IS FREE.

Moody Gardens

From aquatic adventures to rain forest experiences, you will find something for the whole family at Moody Gardens! Visit today!

More Ideas for a Summer of Fun


Places to Visit
Houston Zoo
Houston Museum of Natural Science
Houston Health Museum
Children's Museum of Houston
Houston Downtown Aquarium
Space Center Houston
Kemah Boardwalk
Pleasure Pier

Free Family Fun
Galveston
Buffalo Bayou
Discovery Green
Hermann Park
Memorial Park
Waugh Bridge
The Menil Collection

Summer Camps
Baker Ripley
The Ensemble Theater
MECA Sunburst Arts Camp
Infused Arts
India House
Jaz Creation

Recipes
Cooking With ABC13 Recipes
