Cooking With ABC13

This Week's Recipe: Turkey Chili from Rebecca Spera
Ingredients:

2 tbsps GOYA Olive Oil
green bell pepper, chopped (about 1 cup)
small onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup)
2 tbsps GOYA Minced Garlic
1lb.ground turkey
1tsps ground cumin
GOYA Adobo to taste
2 cans (15.5 oz. each) GOYA Red Kidney Beans drained
2 cans (8 oz. each) GOYA Low Sodium Tomato Sauce
1 can (7 oz.) GOYA Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce
cup shredded Monterey jack cheese
1 avocado, chopped
Coarsely chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions

- Heat oil in medium pot over medium heat. Stir in green bell pepper, onions and garlic; cook until tender, 5-7 minutes. Add turkey, cumin and Adobo. Cook, breaking up turkey with spoon, until browned, about 5 minutes.

- Stir in beans, tomato sauce, 1 cup water and chipotle pepper; bring liquid to boil. Reduce heat. Simmer until chili thickens and flavors come together, about 10 minutes. Season with Adobo.

- Divide chili among serving bowls. Top with cheese, avocado and cilantro.

