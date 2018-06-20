EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3520709" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13 - Turkey Chili

2 tbsps GOYA Olive Oilgreen bell pepper, chopped (about 1 cup)small onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup)2 tbsps GOYA Minced Garlic1lb.ground turkey1tsps ground cuminGOYA Adobo to taste2 cans (15.5 oz. each) GOYA Red Kidney Beans drained2 cans (8 oz. each) GOYA Low Sodium Tomato Sauce1 can (7 oz.) GOYA Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Saucecup shredded Monterey jack cheese1 avocado, choppedCoarsely chopped fresh cilantro- Heat oil in medium pot over medium heat. Stir in green bell pepper, onions and garlic; cook until tender, 5-7 minutes. Add turkey, cumin and Adobo. Cook, breaking up turkey with spoon, until browned, about 5 minutes.- Stir in beans, tomato sauce, 1 cup water and chipotle pepper; bring liquid to boil. Reduce heat. Simmer until chili thickens and flavors come together, about 10 minutes. Season with Adobo.- Divide chili among serving bowls. Top with cheese, avocado and cilantro.